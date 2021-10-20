Bazemore will start Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) and Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb) are out, vaulting Bazemore into a starting spot for the opener. When that duo returns, it's not clear who will get the nod on the wing.
