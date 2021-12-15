Bazemore will join the rotation Wednesday against the Mavericks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker landed in COVID-19 protocols, so coach Frank Vogel is digging deep into his bench. In Bazemore's 19 appearances this season, he's averaged 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 18.6 minutes.
