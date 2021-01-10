Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will start Sunday's game against the Rockets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Caldwell-Pope missed the last four games, but he'll return to the court Sunday against Houston. He'll return to the starting lineup, which could lead to a decrease in playing time for Wesley Matthews and Talen Horton-Tucker.
