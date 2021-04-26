Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is available for Monday's game at Orlando. He'll return to the starting lineup at shooting guard, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The 28-year-old was considered probable with a sprained right ankle after missing Saturday's contest, but he'll be active against the Magic. Caldwell-Pope put up 29 points (9-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes his last time on the court Thursday.