Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is available for Monday's game at Orlando. He'll return to the starting lineup at shooting guard, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
The 28-year-old was considered probable with a sprained right ankle after missing Saturday's contest, but he'll be active against the Magic. Caldwell-Pope put up 29 points (9-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes his last time on the court Thursday.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable Monday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable vs. Mavs•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Blows up for 29 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Bounces back with 25 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return•