Caldwell-Pope tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 loss to Milwaukee.

Caldwell-Pope scored in double-figures for the fifth consecutive game, playing a season-high 34 minutes. Over the past two weeks, he is the 150th ranked player, a number that is likely his ceiling. This would technically make him worth a look in 12-team leagues, although the limited skillset sees him as more of a deep league guy.