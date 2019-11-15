Play

Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will be available for Friday's game versus Sacramento, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Caldwell-Pope suffered the left ankle injury in the closing stages of Wednesday's win over the Warriors, but he won't be forced to miss a game. KCP could see additional opportunities for the near future with Avery Bradley (lower leg) sidelined with a hairline fracture.

