Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available Friday
Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will be available for Friday's game versus Sacramento, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Caldwell-Pope suffered the left ankle injury in the closing stages of Wednesday's win over the Warriors, but he won't be forced to miss a game. KCP could see additional opportunities for the near future with Avery Bradley (lower leg) sidelined with a hairline fracture.
