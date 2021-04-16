Caldwell-Pope (back) is available to return to Thursday's game against Boston, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope received treatment at halftime for back spasms but is available to play in the second half. In the first half, he managed just two points on five field goal-attempts across 18 minutes.
