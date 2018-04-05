Caldwell-Pope (knee) is available to return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Caldwell-Pope limped to the bench after knocking knees with someone on the Spurs. While he was seen with an ice pack on his knee, the issue apparently isn't anything serious enough to sideline him.

