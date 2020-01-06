Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return
Caldwell-Pope is available to return to Sunday night's game against the Pistons after rolling his ankle, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.
Caldwell-Pope tweaked his ankle during the second quarter and headed back to the locker room, where the ankle was re-taped. He'll be available to begin the second half.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Powers second unit in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pushed to bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Another double-digit effort•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 15 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting in win•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.