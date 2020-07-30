Caldwell-Pope will play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Caldwell-Pope was one of several Lakers' regulars carrying a probable designation and, as expected, he'll be available. The veteran will move into what could be a permanent starting role, as the Lakers will be without Avery Bradley (personal) for the remainder of the season.
