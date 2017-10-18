Play

Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Avoids broken nose

Caldwell-Pope (nose/suspension), who underwent an MRI, does not have a broken nose, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports.

The guard took an elbow to the face Monday but avoided serious injury. Regardless, he won't play during the team's regular-season opener Thursday against the Lakers due to a suspension.

