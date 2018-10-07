Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back in starting five
Caldwell-Pope is starting Saturday's game against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Coach Luke Walton continues to tweak the Lakers' preseason looks, and Caldwell-Pope will return to the starting five after coming off the bench Thursday. In the preseason, he's averaging 6.3 points across 23.3 minutes, shooting just 31.6 percent from the field.
