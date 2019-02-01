Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back to limited bench role
Caldwell-Pope played 11 minutes in Thursday's 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers, contributing eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and three rebounds.
Caldwell-Pope was one of the big losers from LeBron James' (groin) surprise return to action Thursday after a 17-game absence. Not only did the addition of James bump Caldwell-Pope from the rotation, but it led to a significant reduction in playing time for the former Pistons wing, who hadn't played less than 20 minutes in any game since Dec. 23. Those who scooped Caldwell-Pope off the waiver wire while James was sidelined can probably drop him without too many regrets.
