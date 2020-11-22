Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers have agreed upon a three-year, $40 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Caldwell-Pope declined his $8.49 million player option prior to free agency, opting to try to secure more money. The move worked, and he'll be back with the Lakers. Last season, the wing averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 threes in 25.5 minutes. Chances are, he'll see a similar role next season, which means only fantasy managers in deep leagues need to take notice.