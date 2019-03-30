Caldwell-Pope totaled 25 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 129-115 victory over Charlotte.

Caldwell-Pope's late-season emergence continued Friday as he poured in 25 points including six triples. He has scored in double-digits in six of his last eight games, including three games of at least 25 points. The Lakers have a number of players out for the remainder of the season and Caldwell-Pope appears as though he is going to figure heavily in their offense down the stretch. As he has demonstrated over the past two weeks, there are going to be some bumps in the road. That being said, he needs to be rostered in all formats and could be a difference maker in many head-to-head battles.