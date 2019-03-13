Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Big night off bench
Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.
He was the only Laker to make any kind of impact from the second unit -- in fact, the rest of the team's bench combined for only nine points and three boards. KCP's role has been erratic all season, both in terms of court time and usage, so expecting a repeat performance any time soon might be asking a little too much -- he'd scored in single digits in nine straight games coming into Tuesday.
