Caldwell-Pope generated 29 points (9-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), a rebound and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Mavericks.

It's hard to explain what's gotten into Caldwell-Pope over the past two games, but coach Frank Vogel has wisely kept him on the floor during the hot streak. He came out of the gate red-hot with two pretty shots and a steal in the first few minutes and then helped lead an 11-0 run in the third quarter. The longtime Laker can get hot like this when given the opportunity, and the team would love to see his play continue, especially with LeBron James (ankle) out for at least a few more weeks.