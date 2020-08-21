Caldwell-Pope posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-88 Game 2 win over the Blazers.

Caldwell-Pope had scored just one point in 29 minutes in Game 1 while going 0-for-9 from the field, but he bounced back admirably in Game 2 and his effective shooting was one of the reasons why the Lakers cruised to victory in this one. That said, this was the first time Caldwell-Pope topped the 15-point plateau since Jan. 18 and, considering he doesn't have a clear role in the offense outside of his three-point contributions, it would be wise to temper down the expectations for what he can do scoring-wise ahead of Game 3.