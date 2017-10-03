Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Bounces back in Monday's loss
Caldwell-Pope (suspension) poured in 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block over 29 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
After a sluggish 1-for-7 effort from the floor in the preseason opener last Saturday, KCP was much sharper Monday while also playing 10 additional minutes. The 2013 first-round pick has yet to tally a success rate of greater than 42.0 percent from the field over his first four campaigns, but he's expected to get plenty of opportunities in what should be a fast-paced Lakers attack during the coming season. Caldwell-Pope also typically provides above-average numbers in the steals category and has upped his free-throw percentage after each of the last two seasons, topping out at 83.2 percent with the Pistons in 2016-17.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lackluster performance in team debut•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heading to LA on one-year deal•
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rights renounced by Pistons•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suspended two games•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Crowded backcourt•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 20 points in loss•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...