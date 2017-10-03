Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Bounces back in Monday's loss

Caldwell-Pope (suspension) poured in 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block over 29 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

After a sluggish 1-for-7 effort from the floor in the preseason opener last Saturday, KCP was much sharper Monday while also playing 10 additional minutes. The 2013 first-round pick has yet to tally a success rate of greater than 42.0 percent from the field over his first four campaigns, but he's expected to get plenty of opportunities in what should be a fast-paced Lakers attack during the coming season. Caldwell-Pope also typically provides above-average numbers in the steals category and has upped his free-throw percentage after each of the last two seasons, topping out at 83.2 percent with the Pistons in 2016-17.