Caldwell-Pope recorded 25 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's win over the Jazz.

The 28-year-old went from scoring two points Thursday to 25 points Saturday. Caldwell-Pope had a rough two-game stretch before Saturday's game, averaging just 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 three-pointers in that span. The eighth-year guard will look to build on Saturday's impressive bounce-back performance Monday at home against the Jazz.