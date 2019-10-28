Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Breaks scoring drought in win
Caldwell-Pope recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and a steal over 19 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 win over the Hornets.
Entering Sunday's game, KAT had gone 0-for-11 for the floor, but he managed to turn in a decent number, breaking the cold streak or his first points of the season. It looks like the seventh-year vet will once again play a reserve role for the Lakers, and once Rajon Rondo returns, he'll likely garner fewer minutes than the 19 he recorded on Sunday.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads bench in minutes•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heats up in preseason finale•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 11 points in preseason win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Headed back to L.A.•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Remains blistering hot in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...