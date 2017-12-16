Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Can't leave California for 25 days
Caldwell-Pope, due to "a legal matter" which occurred last season stemming from a DUI, is not allowed to leave the state of California for 25 days, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports. As a result, he'll miss road games outside of the state for that duration.
Caldwell-Pope will miss Wednesday's game against Houston, Dec. 31's game against Houston and Jan. 1's game against Minnesota. In those absences, Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson will seemingly be given expanded roles.
