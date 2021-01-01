Caldwell-Pope scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win at the Spurs.

Caldwell-Pope has scored in double digits in two straight games after a slow start to the season, but he has been catching fire from deep as well -- he has gone 6-for-8 from beyond the arc in his last two games after beginning the season with just three makes in nine three-point attempts. He needs his shot to fall to have any sort of upside in most formats so, with that in mind, he seems to be trending in the right direction.