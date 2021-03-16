Caldwell-Pope scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot across 21 minutes Monday in a 128-97 win over the Warriors.

The veteran guard entered the contest averaging a meager 6.7 points over his past six games, but he stepped up to register his highest point total since Feb. 22 in the blowout win. Caldwell-Pope's 8.6 points per game this season is his lowest mark since his rookie campaign in 2013, but he may need to step up with the Lakers currently beset by a number of injuries.