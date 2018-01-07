Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Cleared to travel for away games

Caldwell-Pope is expected to rejoin the Lakers for away games moving forward, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Caldwell-Pope will be released from the Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday morning, where he's be serving a 25-day sentence for a probation violation. However, that's now complete and after being forced to sit out away games, Caldwell-Pope shouldn't miss any more time. Look for him to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup at shooting guard moving forward and he'll look for a bounce-back performance Sunday after failing to score across 20 minutes during Friday's tilt with the Hornets.