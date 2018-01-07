Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Cleared to travel for away games
Caldwell-Pope is expected to rejoin the Lakers for away games moving forward, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Caldwell-Pope will be released from the Seal Beach Detention Center on Monday morning, where he's be serving a 25-day sentence for a probation violation. However, that's now complete and after being forced to sit out away games, Caldwell-Pope shouldn't miss any more time. Look for him to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup at shooting guard moving forward and he'll look for a bounce-back performance Sunday after failing to score across 20 minutes during Friday's tilt with the Hornets.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 12 in Wednesday return•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set to return to availability•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out next two games•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will be available vs. Warriors•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out due to travel restriction•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Can't leave California for 25 days•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...