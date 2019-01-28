Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Co-leads team in scoring
Caldwell-Pope registered 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.
KCP stepped up with his second 20-point effort of January, extending the hot hand he'd flashed last Thursday versus the Timberwolves, a contest in which he'd shot an impressive 62.5 percent. Caldwell-Pope was particularly sharp from distance Sunday, a welcome departure from a a month-long struggle in that department. The veteran has appeal across all formats as long as he maintains his spot on the starting five, although his tendency for streaky shooting does tend to lead to more frequent clunkers than average.
