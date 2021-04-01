Caldwell-Pope posted two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Bucks.

Caldwell-Pope has been ice cold from beyond the arc lately. Over the past six games, he's shot just 28.6 percent from deep, leading to just 7.0 points per game across 27.0 minutes. When he's not hitting his threes, he's going to struggle to score.