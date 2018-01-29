Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Collects 16 points Sunday
Caldwell-Pope tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 loss to the Raptors.
Caldwell-Pope quieted the doubters Sunday night, as he shot better than he had been and posted his first double-digit point effort since returning from an Achilles injury. He nailed 50 percent of his threes, which is a good sign for the sharpshooting shooting guard moving forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggling since return from injury•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Tuesday vs. Celtics•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Upgraded to probable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable Sunday vs. New York•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...