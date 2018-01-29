Caldwell-Pope tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 loss to the Raptors.

Caldwell-Pope quieted the doubters Sunday night, as he shot better than he had been and posted his first double-digit point effort since returning from an Achilles injury. He nailed 50 percent of his threes, which is a good sign for the sharpshooting shooting guard moving forward.