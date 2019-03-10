Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Comes up small in start
Caldwell-Pope managed just two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and no other statistics in the Lakers' 120-107 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.
KCP drew the start over Josh Hart ,but the results were essentially abysmal. The veteran two-guard still saw Hart outpace him by 12 minutes, and his own meager output represented his ninth straight game with a single-digit point total. Given his typically modest minutes and usage, Caldwell-Pope's fantasy value has essentially dwindled down to nothing at the moment.
