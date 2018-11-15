Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Continues productive stretch off bench
Caldwell-Pope posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
It's the third straight strong offensive effort for KCP off the bench, as he's now averaging 11.7 points over 17.0 minutes during that stretch. The trio of double-digit point totals he's managed over that span have come on the strength of 46.2 percent shooting, including 47.1 percent from three-point range. Caldwell-Pope doesn't look likely to regain his starting two-guard job any time soon, but the infusion of offense he's offering on the second unit is proving valuable to the Lakers' efforts.
More News
