Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Contributes 12 points in loss
Caldwell-Pope went for 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers.
Despite struggling from three-point range, Caldwell-Pope managed to drain two of his three attempts from in front of the arc and both of his free throws, leading to his fifth double-digit scoring effort over the last six games. The 24-year-old's scoring remains fairly reliant on his long-distance prowess, but KCP has also been providing some of the best complementary production of his career thus far this season. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's now averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds, has equaled his career high with 2.5 assists per contest and currently sports a high-water mark in steals (1.5).
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable with hip strain•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in 13 against old squad•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nails go-ahead three-pointer•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting in return•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Avoids broken nose•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...