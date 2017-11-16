Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Contributes 12 points in loss

Caldwell-Pope went for 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers.

Despite struggling from three-point range, Caldwell-Pope managed to drain two of his three attempts from in front of the arc and both of his free throws, leading to his fifth double-digit scoring effort over the last six games. The 24-year-old's scoring remains fairly reliant on his long-distance prowess, but KCP has also been providing some of the best complementary production of his career thus far this season. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's now averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds, has equaled his career high with 2.5 assists per contest and currently sports a high-water mark in steals (1.5).