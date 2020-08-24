The Lakers list Caldwell-Pope as probable for Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Trail Blazers due to a sore right knee.

Along with Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis (ankle) and LeBron James (groin) are also listed as probable, but all three players are expected to start and handle normal minutes loads. Through the first three games of the series, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 30 percent from the field.