Caldwell-Pope will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Perhaps the decision is a reflection of the Lakers' slow start to the 2018-19 season, but it doesn't appear as though Caldwell-Pope's demotion will drastically alter his immediate role. Josh Hart, Caldwell-Pope's replacement, has earned the trust of Los Angeles' brass and could be a permanent starter as the season progresses. For now, Caldwell-Pope still figures to get his 20 minutes, but the development is something to keep an eye on over the next couple of games.