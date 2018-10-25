Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Demoted to bench role
Caldwell-Pope will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Perhaps the decision is a reflection of the Lakers' slow start to the 2018-19 season, but it doesn't appear as though Caldwell-Pope's demotion will drastically alter his immediate role. Josh Hart, Caldwell-Pope's replacement, has earned the trust of Los Angeles' brass and could be a permanent starter as the season progresses. For now, Caldwell-Pope still figures to get his 20 minutes, but the development is something to keep an eye on over the next couple of games.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Plays 18 minutes as starter in Saturday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Goes through practice with starters•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Sitting out Friday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Has hot hand in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid in return to starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back in starting five•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times