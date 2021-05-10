Caldwell-Pope compiled 17 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, two assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

To stay above water, a solid contribution from Caldwell-Pope will remain a key factor for the Lakers until LeBron James (ankle) can get back into the starting lineup. The veteran guard rattled off some of the best games of his career in April, and although he's cooled off since then, those standout games are evidence of his potential upside. Shot volume is the critical stat tied to Caldwell-Pope's success. On nights when he can put up 10 or more shots, his overall numbers improve exponentially.