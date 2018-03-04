Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 43 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 win over the Spurs.

It's his fourth double-double of the season, but three of them have come in the last six games, and KCP is averaging 18.7 points, 9.2 boards, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and 55.3 percent from beyond the arc. He's unlikely to remain that efficient for much longer, but given his role on a young and rapidly improving Lakers squad, Caldwell-Pope seems poised for a big finish to the season.