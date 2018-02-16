Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Caldwell-Pope tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
KCP logged a team-high amount of minutes and drew even with Ivica Zubac for the team lead in rebounds as well. The 24-year-old has gone through some rough patches of poor shooting this season, but he'll head into the All-Star break riding a wave of cautious optimism. Factoring in Thursday's production, Caldwell-Pope has scored in double digits in six of the last nine contests, and he's shot at least 62.5 percent in three of the past four games while draining multiple threes in each. If he can pick up where he left off on the offensive end following the upcoming layoff, the fifth-year guard's stock will bump up a notch across all formats, considering he's also averaging career bests in rebounds (4.9) and steals (1.6).
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rediscovers shot in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Collects 16 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggling since return from injury•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Tuesday vs. Celtics•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Upgraded to probable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...