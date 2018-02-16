Caldwell-Pope tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

KCP logged a team-high amount of minutes and drew even with Ivica Zubac for the team lead in rebounds as well. The 24-year-old has gone through some rough patches of poor shooting this season, but he'll head into the All-Star break riding a wave of cautious optimism. Factoring in Thursday's production, Caldwell-Pope has scored in double digits in six of the last nine contests, and he's shot at least 62.5 percent in three of the past four games while draining multiple threes in each. If he can pick up where he left off on the offensive end following the upcoming layoff, the fifth-year guard's stock will bump up a notch across all formats, considering he's also averaging career bests in rebounds (4.9) and steals (1.6).