Caldwell-Pope (ankle) went for 23 points (7-10 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Thursday's 113-106 win over the Bucks.

Caldwell-Pope registered his first 20-point performance of the season and drained a season high seven three-pointers as he finished Thursday's game second on the team in scoring behind LeBron James. Despite starting in each game he has played, Caldwell-Pope has five games in which he has scored less than 10 points compared to just seven games scoring over 10.