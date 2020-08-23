Caldwell-Pope notched 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 Game 3 win over the Blazers.

Caldwell-Pope scored just one point in Game 1, but the sharpshooter has bounced back with double-digit scoring performances in both Game 2 and Game 3, providing a boost to the Lakers on the offensive end of the court. He has gone 7-for-14 from deep in the past two games and his ability to stretch the floor has been key for the Lakers' turnaround, and he should remain heavily involved in Game 4 on Monday.