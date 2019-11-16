Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drawing second start of season
Caldwell-Pope is starting Friday against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope will receive a spot start with Avery Bradley (lower leg) out of commission. Caldwell-Pope finished with eight points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in his other start this year.
