Caldwell-Pope totaled 25 points (9-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes in the Lakers' win over the Clippers on Friday.

Caldwell-Pope had a productive game in Friday's surprise win, registering 25 points and a healthy final stat line. With injuries piling up, Caldwell-Pope has taken on an expanded workload for the Lakers, averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes over the last 10 games.