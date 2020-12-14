Caldwell-Pope posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Caldwell-Pope was one of six Lakers that surpassed the 10-point plateau, and he was quite effective with his shooting from both inside and outside the arc. Caldwell-Pope emerged as a reliable contributor for the Lakers during the playoffs and seems to have a secured role as a starter looking towards the regular season.
