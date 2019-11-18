Caldwell-Pope ended with 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 victory over Atlanta.

Caldwell-Pope remained in the starting lineup Sunday, covering for the injured Avery Bradley (leg). During his 21 minutes on the floor, Caldwell-Pope managed to score in double-digits once again, totaling 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends as he struggled to contribute in any other category. Caldwell-Pope is expected to stick in the starting unit until Bradley returns, however, that does not make him a player worth rostering in 12-team or even 14-team leagues.