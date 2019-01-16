Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Enters starting five
Caldwell-Pope will start Tuesday against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope will replace Josh Hart in the starting five, which is a move prompted by the Lakers winning just three of the past 10 matchups. It's unclear if the move will be permanent. In addition to the change on the wing, coach Luke Walton is also starting Tyson Chandler over JaVale McGee.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to draw start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lights up old squad in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Puts up 19 points in spot start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heats up off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores season-high 26 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Offers scoring punch off bench•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.