Caldwell-Pope will start Tuesday against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Caldwell-Pope will replace Josh Hart in the starting five, which is a move prompted by the Lakers winning just three of the past 10 matchups. It's unclear if the move will be permanent. In addition to the change on the wing, coach Luke Walton is also starting Tyson Chandler over JaVale McGee.