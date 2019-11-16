Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Excels in spot start
Caldwell-Pope generated 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 97-99 win over the Kings.
With Avery Bradley (leg) sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, both Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso should see extended time at the off-guard spot. On Friday, it was KCP's turn to join the starting five, and he didn't disappoint, logging the third-highest point total for the Lakers.
