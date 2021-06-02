Caldwell-Pope (knee) will not return to Tuesday's Game 5 against the Suns, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Caldwell-Pope was dealing with a left knee injury heading into Game 5, and he seems to have aggravated the issue. With the game well out of reach for the Lakers, it's not surprising that he won't return.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will return for Game 5•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: On track to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Says he's questionable for Game 5•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out for Game 4•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Remains game-time call•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable Sunday•