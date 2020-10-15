Caldwell-Pope is expected to decline his $8.5 million player option for next season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

After emerging as a key piece during the Lakers' title run, Caldwell-Pope will look to capitalize on that momentum. Per Charania, the Lakers would like to bring Caldwell-Pope back next season, but other teams may drive his price up on the open market. The Lakers do hold Caldwell-Pope's full Bird Rights, however, so they'll be able to go over the salary cap to re-sign him without using an exception.