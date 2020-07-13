Caldwell-Pope is expected to start at shooting guard for the Lakers when the NBA season resumes in Orlando, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Head coach Frank Vogel indicated the job will still be competed for at practice, but as of now Caldwell-Pope will presumably replace Avery Bradley (personal) with the starters. The 27-year-old has averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20 games as starter this season. That is roughly four minutes more per game than he saw as a reserve.