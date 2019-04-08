Caldwell-Pope turned in 32 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 win over the Jazz.

Caldwell-Pope led the short-handed Lakers to a surprising win in their penultimate game of the season. With a litany of injuries decimating their roster, Caldwell-Pope has remained a steady playmaker throughout. While he was the subject of many trade rumors this season and his future with the team is uncertain moving forward, he'll try to keep things rolling in their final game against Portland on Tuesday.