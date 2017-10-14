Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Fills out stat sheet in preseason finale

Caldwell-Pope (suspension) provided nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason win over the Clippers.

KCP will serve a two-game suspension to open the regular season stemming from a DUI arrest last March, but he did manage to finish the exhibition slate on a positive note. The 24-year-old guard established preseason highs in rebounds, assists and steals while generating a 50.0 percent success rate from the field for the second straight contest. Once he returns to the starting lineup on Oct. 22 against the Pelicans, Caldwell-Pope should serve as a key source of scoring and three-pointers while sharing the backcourt with the dynamic Lonzo Ball (ankle) and attempting to parlay his one-year, $18 million contract into a long-term deal.