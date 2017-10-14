Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Fills out stat sheet in preseason finale
Caldwell-Pope (suspension) provided nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason win over the Clippers.
KCP will serve a two-game suspension to open the regular season stemming from a DUI arrest last March, but he did manage to finish the exhibition slate on a positive note. The 24-year-old guard established preseason highs in rebounds, assists and steals while generating a 50.0 percent success rate from the field for the second straight contest. Once he returns to the starting lineup on Oct. 22 against the Pelicans, Caldwell-Pope should serve as a key source of scoring and three-pointers while sharing the backcourt with the dynamic Lonzo Ball (ankle) and attempting to parlay his one-year, $18 million contract into a long-term deal.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Minimally involved in Tuesday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Bounces back in Monday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lackluster performance in team debut•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heading to LA on one-year deal•
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rights renounced by Pistons•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suspended two games•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...