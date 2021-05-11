Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope continues to nurse a right ankle sprain, but the team expects the guard to run the court Tuesday evening. He's averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and three assists through five games in May.
